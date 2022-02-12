Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce $147.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.80 million. Nautilus posted sales of $206.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $623.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.70 million to $628.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $570.27 million, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $615.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 880,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,000. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

