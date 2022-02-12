Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NLS. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 880,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 248,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

