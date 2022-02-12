Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $173.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 14.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

