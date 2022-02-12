NCR Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.