Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:UEPS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.92. 61,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,737. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $280.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali acquired 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $29,869.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monde Nkosi bought 78,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $344,601.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 423,342 shares of company stock worth $2,146,884. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 199.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

