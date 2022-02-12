NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.25.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.