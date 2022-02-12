Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,870 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.22% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $26,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $88.80 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

