Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $27.02 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,742 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Shares of AMGN opened at $228.20 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.06 and a 200-day moving average of $219.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

