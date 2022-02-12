Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $30.25 Million Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.19% of ModivCare worth $30,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ModivCare by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 135.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

MODV stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $156.63. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $211.94.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

