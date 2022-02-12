Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 8,420 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.09% of AtriCure worth $34,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

