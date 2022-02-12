Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $31.89 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 323,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.65% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

ADS opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.