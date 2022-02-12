Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.68% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $28,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.