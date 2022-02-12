Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

