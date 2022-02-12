Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Sells $15,374.16 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP William Andrew Macan sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $15,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Andrew Macan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $21.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.37.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Neuronetics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 257.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 63.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 59,931.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

