Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.