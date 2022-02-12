NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Up 4.1%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares were up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 12,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,755,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

NEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 4,741,684 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

