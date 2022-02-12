NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Up 4.1%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares were up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 12,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,755,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
NEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.00.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.
