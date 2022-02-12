NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.62. NIKE reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE stock opened at $140.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

