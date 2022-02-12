NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 670.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NN Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,340. NN Group has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NN Group from €42.00 ($48.28) to €45.00 ($51.72) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

