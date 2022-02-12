Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) by 101.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

