NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $29.86 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

