NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 888,531 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up about 0.6% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

