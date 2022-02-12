Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

JCO stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

