Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 62,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,352. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
