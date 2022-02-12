Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 62,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,352. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.