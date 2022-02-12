Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NAN opened at $13.13 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

