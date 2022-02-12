Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE JPS opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
