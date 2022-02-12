Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JPS opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

