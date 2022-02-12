nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.61 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

NVT stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 764,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 222.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

