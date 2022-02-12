nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.61 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.
NVT stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 764,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.55.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.83.
In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 222.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
