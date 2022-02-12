NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NVR by 266.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in NVR by 85.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in NVR by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,037.50 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,330.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,566.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,252.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

