O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OIIIF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,769. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

