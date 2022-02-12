O3Swap (O3) Price Hits $1.97 on Exchanges

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.38 or 0.06895027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,400.26 or 1.00072768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047214 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00049059 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

