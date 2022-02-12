Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce $58.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.54 million and the highest is $60.36 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $41.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $243.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.32 million to $247.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $247.36 million, with estimates ranging from $240.62 million to $254.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,530 shares of company stock worth $4,938,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

