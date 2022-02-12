Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “
NYSE:OIS opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.65. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
