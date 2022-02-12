Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

NYSE:OIS opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.65. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

