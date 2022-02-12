Omni Partners US LLC Buys Shares of 49,227 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth about $499,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $3,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

