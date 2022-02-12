Omni Partners US LLC Lowers Position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Omni Partners US LLC decreased its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,053,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 59,961 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $474,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISLE stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

