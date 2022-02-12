Omni Partners US LLC Reduces Stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Omni Partners US LLC reduced its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $92,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

