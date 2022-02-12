Omni Partners US LLC Sells 4,549 Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Omni Partners US LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCOA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,760,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,324 shares during the period.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

SCOA stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA).

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.