Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NYSE:OMC opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

