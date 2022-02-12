One Fin Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

One Fin Capital Management LP increased its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. American Outdoor Brands comprises approximately 3.1% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $241.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

