One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $209.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.12 and its 200-day moving average is $222.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.92 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.