One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,719 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,173 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $70,502,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,440.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,983 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 56.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

CTXS opened at $101.99 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.