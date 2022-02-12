One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

