One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,130 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

