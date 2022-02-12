onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on onsemi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on onsemi from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on onsemi from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

ON opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 157,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,525 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

