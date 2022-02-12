onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter valued at $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in onsemi by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in onsemi by 14.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP increased its position in onsemi by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd increased its position in onsemi by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 307,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

