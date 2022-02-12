Oppenheimer Comments on Veru Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veru in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.56.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

VERU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of VERU opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $508.99 million, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 156,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veru by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Veru by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Veru by 46.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

