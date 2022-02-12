O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $668.28. 688,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $428.79 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $670.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.49.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.