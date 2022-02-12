O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $140,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $668.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $670.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.79 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.