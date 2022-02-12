Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Position Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,611 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $874,885,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $256,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $118,939,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $107,090,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $78,765,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.72 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

