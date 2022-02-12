Origin Dollar (OUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $850,572.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $249.59 million and approximately $850,572.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.11 or 0.06853161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,309.96 or 0.99912289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00049438 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 250,779,428 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.