Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oscar Health by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oscar Health by 67.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oscar Health by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

