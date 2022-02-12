Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBTC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 19,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,958. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

